British motor racing giants, McLaren Racing, has signed Kart racing prodigy, Ugo Ugochukwu, on a long-term deal, an official statement said on Monday.

The promising young USA driver is the 13 year old son of supermodel, Oluchi Onweagba with her now divorced Italian husband, Luca Orlandi.

Ugochukwu caught the eye of McLaren after recently winning the 2020 FIA OKJ European Championship.

McLaren revealed that the agreement provides them with an option on Ugo’s services in the future while supporting his development and evolution as he progresses through the junior categories of motorsport.

Speaking on Ugochukwu’s signing, Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, told their website that they have been keenly monitoring the 13-year-old progress.

He said, “We’ve been watching Ugo’s progress with interest, so when the opportunity to sign an agreement with him became available, we had no hesitation moving on it. Now we’ll focus on giving Ugo the right support when he needs it to help him fulfil his potential.”

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren F1, tipped Ugochukwu to succeed in the sport, admitting that he is a “promising young talent with strong development prospects. While he is still early in his career, it is clear he has the ingredients to be successful in the sport. This signing reflects our refocused approach to identifying and supporting new talent, away from a formal young driver programme to a more tailored basis.”

Excited about his McLaren switch, Ugochukwu said: “I’m honoured to be signed by such an iconic team as McLaren Racing so early in my career. To have the support of McLaren is fantastic and what any young driver dreams of. I’m focused right now on developing as a driver and racer, so having McLaren by my side can only help me on and off the track.”