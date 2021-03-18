Recalcitrant terrorists, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, launched an attack on Kasaba village, Magami district, Maru Local Government Area, Zamfara State.

The attacked, it was gathered, led to the death of three men of the Nigerian military as well as five other civilians.

The terrorists were said to have stormed the community on motorcycles between 10 a.m and 12 noon.

As of the time of filing this report, it cannot be said if other people, besides the eight earlier mentioned, were killed in the attack. The extent of damage is still yet to be quantified.

However, Bello Matawalle, the Zamfara State Governor, in a statement by Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, the state’s Commissioner for information, expressed deep regret over the attack by the terrorists.

“The government of Zamfara State under the leadership of Governor Bello Muhammed Matawallen has received with shock over the report of an attack by some recalcitrant bandits who unleashed mayhem on innocent people in Kabasa village of Magami district in Gusau local government of the state,” Dosara quoted the governor as saying.

He said the Governor extended his ‘heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed to Allah to grant the souls of the departed, eternal rest.’

According to the commissioner, the government has already directed security agencies in the state to carry out a full investigation into the incident.

Dosara said a standing committee had been constituted to assess the level of damages inflicted on the community by the terrorists.

“The State Government is calling on the people of the affected community in particular and the state, in general, to remain law-abiding and go about their normal businesses”, said the commissioner.

Like this: Like Loading...