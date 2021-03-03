Reggae legend and three-time Grammy winner, Bunny Wailer, has died at the age of 73.

The Jamaican singer, who was a founding member of ‘The Wailers’ alongside Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, died on Tuesday, March 2, at the Andrews Memorial Hospital in the Jamaican parish of St. Andrew, his manager, Maxine Stowe, told The Associated Press.

His cause of death is yet to revealed, but Local newspapers had reported that the singer whose real name was Neville O’Riley Livingston, suffered his second stroke in July 2020 and has been in and out of the hospital since.

Tributes have already poured in for the musician, with fans and fellow musicians describing him as a legend.

The star, whose real name was Neville O’Riley Livingston, had been the last surviving member of The Wailers, following Bob Marley’s death from cancer in 1981, and Peter Tosh’s murder during a robbery in 1987.

Born on 20 April 10, 1947, Livingston spent his earliest years in the village of Nine Miles, where he was raised by his father, Thaddeus, who ran a grocery store.

That was where he first met Marley, and the toddlers soon became firm friends, making their first music together at Stepney Primary and Junior High School.

During an interview with NPR in 2016, Wailer explained why he chose to keep his last name long after leaving the band in 1974.

“Because I didn’t leave the Wailers, i’m still here representing the Wailers”, he said.

Wailer won three Grammys for his work on ‘Hall Of Fame’ a tribute to Bob Marley’s 50th anniversary, ‘Time Will Tell’ a tribute to Bob Marley and ‘Liberation (Album)’.

