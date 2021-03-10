The house of representatives has asked the federal government to halt the disbursement of £4.2m James Ibori loot.

The United Kingdom on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nigeria to return £4.2 million assets stolen by Ibori, former governor of Delta state.

Subsequently, Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), said the loot will be used to fund three infrastructural projects, including the second Niger bridge.

The resolution of the house was passed during the plenary session of Wednesday after the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by all the lawmakers from Delta state, TheCable is reporting.

While moving the motion, the lawmakers said the sum of £4.2m being proceeds of crime recovered from Ibori “is being transferred to the coffers of the Federal Government of Nigeria for appropriation without recourse to the Delta State Government and or Parliament in two weeks time.”

According to the lawmakers, “the said recovered looted funds belongs to the good people of Delta State and as such ought to be refunded to the coffers of the Delta State Government for developmental purposes.”

The lawmakers said if the the federal government is allowed to utilise the funds it will deprive the Delta government of their legitimate resources to improve the economy of the state. The lawmakers said the total sum is £6.2 million, and not £4.2 million as being reported.

“From all indications and information to Delta state indicate that the actual money is £6.2m and federal government should ensure that the total of £6.2m is credited not £4.2m as stated,” they said.

After a unanimous adoption of the motion, the house asked the federal government to halt “forthwith further appropriation and/or disbursement of recovered loot of 4.2 million pounds pending the final determination of the matter by the House.”

