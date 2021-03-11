The current World Boxing Federation, WBF, International Super Featherweight Champion, Ridwan Oyekola better known as Scorpion, recently survived an attack by gunmen.

The attack on Oyekola’s life came shortly after he received a cheque of N10 million from the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde at the state Secretariat on Thursday evening, March 4.

Oyekola smashed his counterpart from Argentina, Lucas Montesino at Ilaji Sports Resorts, Ibadan in December 2020 and was decorated as the World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Super Featherweight Champion.

Proud of his performance, Governor Makinde, on behalf of the Oyo State government, had presented the N10m cheque to Oyekola.

Recounting his experience, Oyekola said that it was the grace of God that made him escape death with two other occupants in his car.

“As we left the government secretariat, the venue of cheque presentation, I wanted to drop a friend that accompanied me to the event at Mokola, I just saw a vehicle and it accosted us along NTA to Total garden area, and the two men were pointing guns at us to stop.

“I was shocked and swerved the car to escape them but fell into a ditch. The assailants drove off after noticing that the car had fallen off from the road.” he said.

It was gathered that Habeeb ‘Ige’ Oladeji, the national bantamweight titleholder, as well as a friend Adesina Sheriff were with Oyekola in the vehicle during the attack but none sustained serious injury except the WBF champion who suffered a shock.

Sola Ayodele, Oyekola’s manager and promoter, called on the government to provide adequate security for the boxer, saying the assailants might still be on his trail.

