A robbery suspect recently arrested by the Nasarawa State Police Command for attacking a reverend father has narrated his experience with a homosexual clergyman.

The suspect identified as Federick Ujah said that he was notorious for attacking clergymen because one of them ruined his life.

Speaking to The Nation, Ugah said he had to drop out of the university as a 400 level student of Law after passing through hell in the hands of a Catholic reverend father he served in Kaduna.

The suspect said he lost his parents at a young age and had to seek help from clergymen to pursue his dream of becoming a lawyer.

Ugah said he decided that he would serve them as an altar boy so that in return they would help him to foot his education bills. He said he started by serving in the Kogi Diocese of the church before moving to Abuja and later to Kaduna State.

First, he secured admission to study English at the University of Abuja but later dropped out to study Law at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria to study Law.

At this point, the reverend father sponsoring him allegedly began to demand sex from him.

Ujah said his woes began as a resistance to the idea he regarded as an immoral act prompted the Reverend Father to frustrate him out of the Catholic Church by falsely accusing him of stealing some money belonging to the parish.

He said he vowed that he would continue to torment reverend fathers across the country for the rest of his life because his journey into the underworld began with his inability to complete his degree in Law at ABU.

In his words:

”I have vowed to deal with reverend fathers across the country. They are my target and I will continue to rob them of money and snatch their cars.

“I served many of them in Abuja and Kaduna as a house help and they were helping to sponsor my education up to final year Law at the Ahmadu Bello University. I initially got admission to study English at the University of Abuja, but my choice was Law.

“In my 200 level, I got a fresh admission in ABU to study Law and was at ABU up to 400 level before I met my frustration. I have always been a good boy, going by the fact that my parents are not alive. I grow up in the Catholic Church, but my decision to become a reverend father was opposed by my parents before they died.

“I decided that I would become a lawyer when I grew up. That was why I left the University of Abuja as a 200-level English student to start all over again at ABU.

“My life had been to serve reverend fathers. I washed their clothes, cooked for them and served as their altar boy while they helped to sponsor my education

“I was in Abuja with them before I moved to Kaduna State when I got admission into ABU. Then one day, the reverend father I was serving demanded to have sex with me before my sponsorship could be guaranteed.

“I was wondering how a reverend father would turn gay. When I refused, he brought up an allegation against me that I stole the parish’s money and should be driven away by the parish. He also poisoned the minds of other reverend fathers who intended to help me.

“I kept wondering why a man would want to sleep with another man. Because I refused, I was unable to graduate from the university, because there was nobody to foot the bills. But I have also decided that no reverend father will find peace with me as long as I live.

“I will continue to torment them for the rest of my life because they frustrated me.”

Speaking about his detention at the Nasarawa State Police Command, Ugah said:

“I was caught with a stolen car belonging to a priest. The police arrested me in New Nyanya, Nasarawa State. I never robbed him with a gun. I simply took his car key in his absence and hit the road. The incident occurred in New Nyanya in December last year.

“That particular act with the homosexual reverend father in Kaduna shattered my dream of becoming a lawyer. It is now seven years, and my target is to continue to rob reverend fathers and snatch their cars.

“The police arrested me in New Nyanya while I was negotiating to sell a Toyota Corolla I stole from a reverend father in Kaduna. I drove the car to Abuja before taking it to New Nyanya to sell.

“I took the key to the car in his absence because I lived with him before. I have no regrets for my actions. What I want the police to do is to look into the problem I had in Abuja and Kaduna which led to the priest kicking me out of the parish.”

