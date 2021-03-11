The Duke of Cambridge has defended the royal family against accusations of racism made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, insisting that the royal family isn’t racist.

William made the comments during his first public appearance since highly damaging claims were levelled at the royal family by Harry and Meghan in their tell-all conversation with Oprah Winfrey.

He also revealed he has not yet spoken to his brother Harry following the interview.

Asked by a reporter during a visit to School21 in Stratford, east London, whether the royal family is a racist family, the duke replied: “We are very much not a racist family.”

The reporter also asked if he had spoken to Harry after the tell-all chat, to which William replied: “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”

During the interview which aired on Sunday, Meghan and Harry laid bare their brief lives as a working royal couple, alleging that a member of the family not the Queen or Duke of Edinburgh made a racist comment about their unborn son.

During the candid conversation, Meghan also suggested her son was not given the title of a prince or royal security because of his race.

In a statement released a day and a half after the interview was aired in the US, Buckingham palace said the royal family was taking the allegations of racism ‘very seriously’.