Sacked Ganduje’s aide, Salihu Yakasai flees Nigeria after DSS detention

Yakasai
Salihu Yakasai, a former aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has fled the country.

Salihu Yakasai was sacked by his principal a day after slamming President Muhammadu Buhari for his failure to end the security crisis rocking the country.

Shortly after his criticism of Buhari, he was picked up by officials of the Directorate of Security Services, DSS where he spent a few days in their custody. It was while he was in the custody of DSS that his principal, Ganduje, gave him the boot.

In a statement by the state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, he was sacked “over his continued unguarded comments and utterances which are deemed contrary to the stand of the All Progressive Congress government which he is serving.”

He was eventually released.

Now barely three weeks after his release, Yakasai has fled the country, perhaps for his own safety.

In a twitter post, he put up a few hours ago, he said, “Japa….. Goodbye Naija! Alhamdulilah!

Yakasai was suspended by Ganduje last year for criticising the President. He was, however, reinstated.

His father, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai OFR, is a well known politician, and a founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum.

A few twitter users however have a few things to say about his decision to flee the country.

