Salihu Yakasai, a former aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has fled the country.

Salihu Yakasai was sacked by his principal a day after slamming President Muhammadu Buhari for his failure to end the security crisis rocking the country.

Shortly after his criticism of Buhari, he was picked up by officials of the Directorate of Security Services, DSS where he spent a few days in their custody. It was while he was in the custody of DSS that his principal, Ganduje, gave him the boot.

In a statement by the state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, he was sacked “over his continued unguarded comments and utterances which are deemed contrary to the stand of the All Progressive Congress government which he is serving.”

He was eventually released.

Now barely three weeks after his release, Yakasai has fled the country, perhaps for his own safety.

In a twitter post, he put up a few hours ago, he said, “Japa….. Goodbye Naija! Alhamdulilah!

Yakasai was suspended by Ganduje last year for criticising the President. He was, however, reinstated.

His father, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai OFR, is a well known politician, and a founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum.

A few twitter users however have a few things to say about his decision to flee the country.

One arrest and Dawisu sky 🤣🤣🤣 Sowore must be a very strong man — Nigerian Kevin Hart 😀 (@jocular_solo) March 17, 2021

Just a little arrest & Dawisu has japa'd? Does he not love the Land Flowing with Milk & Honey that Buhari has made for Nigerians again? He doesn't like the North anymore? Small DSS & he realized this is no more his home 😭😭😭 — Odogwu 👑 (@Daddy_Nomso) March 17, 2021

We will soon hear the true story about Gandollar gate, Emir Sanusi saga, 2015/2019 election rigging results in Kano, and the true sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria. @renoomokri, you now have a worthy ally in the abroad. DAWISU WILL SING LIKE THE CANARY BIRD 🐦. @DokunOjomo — 99% OPPRESSED (WIKILEAKS) (@Truthfully83) March 17, 2021

This is the problem with everyone supporting the government and running it to the ground. They have foreign passport either by birth or they bought it, especially that of “Malta” so they don’t care what they do with naija before you know it they are on the next flight leaving. — Man_like_jagga 🇨🇦 (@jagga_man) March 17, 2021

People are saying even Dawisu japa! Even the First Lady of Nigeria left the country!!! 😂 😂 — Ṣèyí Pàtàkì – #RestructureNigeria (@seyi_ro) March 17, 2021

