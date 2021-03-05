The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu today, commissioned the dual carriageway flyover and five other roads at Pen Cinema in the Agege area of the state.

Speaking at the commissioning of the roads, Sanwo-Olu, noted that the government was aware of the challenges residents in the area faced. According to him, residents and road users along the axis have clamoured for a solution to the suffocating nature of the perennial gridlock occasioned by the huge human and vehicular traffic, flowing through the intersection.

To address the challenge, the governor explained that his administration decided to continue with the construction of a precast and pre-stressed reinforced concrete dual-carriage flyover and ramp, with road works in the area.

He stated that this was in the government’s quest to achieve the Transportation and Traffic Management Pillar (T) in its strategic THEMES Agenda.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed that the government deliberately focused on the provision of infrastructure to achieve preconceived targets of reducing travel time and save important man-hours that would have been otherwise lost to traffic.

He added that they intended to provide better riding surfaces leading to reduced maintenance costs, boost inter-connectivity, and generally make life more meaningful to commuters in the state.

The governor noted that in the days ahead, commuters would testify to the improved vehicular movement and traffic flow with the attendant positive impact on businesses and living in the area.

He was hopeful that the project would inject considerable life into the socio-economic activities of thousands of people who live, do business, or use it to connect their various destinations.

Sanwo-Olu commissioned the project in company with a former governor of the state, Bola Tinubu, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and top government officials in the state.

Worthy of note is that the flyover bridge was conceived in 2006/2007 on the floor of the state house of assembly.

AGEGE PEN CINEMA FLY OVER BRIDGE AND NETWORK OF ROADS: The Project has a 1.4Km bridge, network of roads and signalized traffic junctions which will ease traffic around Agege and connect it to other parts of the State.

Former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of APC, ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU arrives at the commissioning of the Agege Pen Cinema Dual Carriageway Flyover project.

