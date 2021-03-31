Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Wednesday, approved the wearing of body cameras by officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA; Vehicles Inspection Services, VIS, and others for law enforcement agents.

Similarly, the governor approved mass training for the state’s law enforcement personnel on the use of the body-worn cameras, ahead of the deployments across the State.

The training which is expected to last 3 days, will commence in May and will be facilitated by the State’s Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI), headed by Prince Oyekan Falade.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the initiative would improve transparency and accountability in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and help the government respond to cases of insecurity.

Sanwo-Olu said, “I am pleased to inaugurate the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers in Lagos and this is a groundbreaking move to enhance safety in the State, as well as increase transparency and accountability in the activities of our law enforcement agencies. Lagos State has strategically set the pace among other States in Nigeria to launch the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers.

“The security challenges in different parts of the country are worrisome, but with proactive action, the use of modern technological tools, and a mix of well-trained and intelligent officers, we will successfully combat many of these challenges. With body-worn cameras, our law enforcement officers are better equipped to protect lives and properties, thereby, making Lagos safer for us all.”

Sanwo-Olu said the launch of the body-worn cameras would also enhance the productivity and professionalism of the security agents, while fast-tracking law enforcement processes.

The government noted that the cameras will help the state government check abuse of power and excesses by security personnel, while also improving the safety and accountability of officers, who will use the devices for evidence sharing and intelligence gathering.

“I am hopeful that all officers will optimise the cameras that will be assigned to them for the furtherance of justice and improvement of the law enforcement process. Our Government will continue to prioritise the welfare of our law enforcement officers whose pivotal efforts we acknowledge in the entrenchment of a safe city,” Sanwo-Olu added.

While applauding the governor’s initiative, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Khadijat Shittabey said:

“The cameras will also help to enhance professionalism on the part of the law enforcement agents, provide digital evidence of events and provide additional means of protection for officers. The cameras will be used to establish guilt or innocence of officers when confronted with allegations of wrongdoing.”

Meanwhile, the LETI boss disclosed that the training will be done in 26 batches to reduce crowding of the training centre.

Like this: Like Loading...