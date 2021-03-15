Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has signed the bill for the Prohibition of Unlawful Societies and Cultism of 2021, a law that approves a 21-year jail term for convicted cultists in the State.

In February, the Lagos House of Assembly passed the anti-cultism bill, stipulating a 15-year jail term for anyone found guilty of abetting cultists and residents who willfully allow their properties to be used as meeting points by cultists.

Speaking at the swearing-in event for newly appointed members of the State’s Public Procurement Agency Governing Board and two Permanent Secretaries held at Banquet Hall in the State House, Alausa, on Monday, March 15, Sanwo-Olu assented to the cultism bill.

Other bills signed into law today were the Lagos State Audit Service Commission (Amendment) Law of 2019, Lagos State Public Procurement Bill of 2021 and Coronavirus Pandemic Emergency Law of 2021.

The anti-cultism law repeals the Cultism (Prohibition) Law of 2007 (now Cap. C18, Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015) and provides for more stringent punitive measures, as well as makes its application all-encompassing and applicable to the general public, as against the restriction of the previous law to students of tertiary institutions.

According to Sanwo-Olu, Lagos had suffered the negative effects of unlawful societies and cultism.

He emphasized that the new law sought to make parents more responsible and show more interest in the upbringing of their children and wards to ensure that they do not become a burden to society.

