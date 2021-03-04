Contrary to reports that the handover of the 279 girls of Government Secondary School, Jangebe, went smoothly and without incidence, two people were reportedly killed by security forces at the handover ceremony, BBC Hausa reports.

Security agents opened fire when parents staged a protest to show dissatisfaction with delays by Zamfara Govt to give them back their daughters.



Angered by officials’ insistence on a formal handover before parents could leave with their children, mobs began throwing stones at officials outside the school when the girls were returned.

One person was shot in the stomach when security personnel opened fire and was carried away by others in the crowd.

“Four people have been shot dead in the confusion,” Jangebe resident Bello Gidan-Ruwa told AFP.

The tally could not immediately be confirmed with official sources.

Pupils at Government Secondary School, Jangebe village in northwestern Zamfara state, were abducted on Friday last week from their hostels by gunmen who released them early Tuesday.

Since their release, the students had been in government care in state capital Gusau, receiving medical treatment before being returned to the school to be handed over to their parents.

“It is infuriating for (officials) to say they had to finish their speeches before handing over our children to us. This is outrageous,” one infuriated mother said as she eventually led her daughter away.

“They know the roads are insecure but they didn’t care. If we leave late and are kidnapped with our daughters again, the girls’ rescue will make no sense.”

Despite imposing a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state following the incident the Zamfara Government have denied reports of the unrest and said the handover went on smoothly. In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Sulaiman Tunau Anka, announcing the curfew which began on Wednesday, the state government also suspended all market activities in the town until further notice.

