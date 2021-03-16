The National Youths Service Corps, NYSC, has delisted graduates of eight foreign universities in Cotonou in Benin Republic, Niger and Cameroon from participating in the 2021 Batch A orientation course, Daily Nigerian is reporting.

The National Youth Service Corps is a program set up by the Nigerian government to foster unity, involve Nigerian graduates in nation building and the development of the country.The universities, most of which award degrees a few months after matriculation, are also called “Cotonou Universities”.

In a circular containing the ban, dated March 5, 2021, which was addressed to State/FCT Coordinators and sighted, the reason for their delistment was not officially stated. It however instructed that all D&R and foreign trained verification officers in states to take note.

The affected institutions are Al-Nahda International University (Niger Republic); Ecole Superieur Sainte Felicite (Benin Republic); Ecole Superieur D Administration et DEconomics (Benin Republic); Ecole Superieur DEnseignement Professionelle Le Berger – ESEP Le Berger (Benin Republic) and; Ecole Superieur St. Louis DAfrique (Benin Republic).

Others are Institute Superieur de Comm. Dord Et De Management – ISFOP (Benin Republic) and the International University, Bamenda (Cameroon).

Recently, the Director General of the NYSC, Shuaibu Ibrahim, accused universities in the Benin Republic of presenting unqualified persons for its one-year mandatory national service. Ibrahim, a brigadier-general, stated that NYSC had begun investigations into the activities of the universities involved in the fraudulent practice.

Like this: Like Loading...