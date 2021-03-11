Recently, troops of the Nigerian army had an encounter with Boko Haram terrorists in the Northeast and videos and pictures of the aftermath of the event has emerged online.

The troops of `Operation Tura Takaibango’ killed 25 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Chikun Gudu and Kerenoa communities of Marte Local Government Area of the state.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima said in a statement on Wednesday, March 10, that troops recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during the clearance operation.

Two Browny Machine Gun, 20 AK47 Rifles, five FN Rifles, two 60mm Motar Tube and two General Purpose Machine Guns were recovered by the troops during the operation conducted on Tuesday, March 9 by the combined troops of Sector I, Operation Lafiya Dole and 402 Special Forces Brigade.

Yerima said;

“Other weapons captured during the operation also include three Anti Aircraft Guns, two Automatic Grenade Launchers, two gun trucks and one CJTF Hilux amongst others.

“The troops not swayed by the success project further to ensure no elements of the terrorists were left within the area.’’

He also disclosed that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru has instructed the troops not relent in their new offensive against the terrorists.

Watch the videos below:

