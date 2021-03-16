Breaking NewsRecent News

Segun Odubela (SAN), Rickey Tarfa's partner dies of Covid-19 complications

Odubela
The Managing Partner of Rickey Tarfa & Co, Mr. John Segun Odubela (SAN) is dead, The Street Journal has learnt.

Mr. Odubela who was also a former Commissioner of Education in Ogun State, died on Monday, March 15, after battling Covid-19 complications.

The late commissioner graduated from Ogun State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Law and was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in 1990.

He went on and obtained a Masters of Law degree from the University of Lagos, in 1995.

Odubela was a member of the International Bar Association and Nigerian Bar Association, as well as a Notary Public of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He also served as a member of Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s Edo State Election Petition legal team.

Burial rites and other arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.

