A Federal High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has rejected the no case submission of Senator Bassey Albert Akpan more popularly known as OBA and ordered him to enter defence in his N204 million fraud case.

Bassey is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a six-count charge of alleged money laundering and for being in possession of six vehicles worth N204 million, provided by one Olajide Omokore whose companies allegedly executed contracts for the Akwa Ibom State government.

The EFCC through its counsel, M. S. Abubakar, had closed its case after calling several witnesses and tendering documents that were admitted in evidence. However, when the matter came up on March 8, 2021, the defendant rather than enter his defence, introduced two motions, one for a no-case submission and the other asking the court to quash the charges against him.

But Abubakar opposed both motions and asked the court to reject the applications.

Ruling on the applications on March 8, the court presided over by Justice Agatha Okeke upheld the argument of the prosecution and dismissed the two applications as “incompetent” and ordered the defendant to enter his defence.

The matter was thereafter adjourned to April 29 and 30, 2021.

Dissatisfied by the ruling, the defence initiated fresh process, seeking leave of the court to appeal the ruling of March 8.

When the matter came up on Monday, March 22, 2021, the defence counsel, I. F. Ukpah prayed the court to grant their prayers.

The court granted the request as prayed.

