The Senate, on Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of Mr Haliru Nababa as the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

This confirmation was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Interior which screened Nababa under the Chairmanship of Senator Kashim Shettima.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, had in a letter on February 23, asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Nababa, as the CG of the NCS.

Buhari’s letter was read at plenary then by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

