Breaking News

Senate confirms Nababa’s appointment as Controller-General of NCoS

By
0
Nababa
Views: Visits 8

The Senate, on Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of Mr Haliru Nababa as the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

This confirmation was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Interior which screened Nababa under the Chairmanship of Senator Kashim Shettima.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, had in a letter on February 23, asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Nababa, as the CG of the NCS.

Buhari’s letter was read at plenary then by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Africa: Comoros On Brink of Historic Qualification As Games Begin in Africa

Previous article

UK to announce biggest asylum overhaul in decades

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News