Views: Visits 11
The Nigerian Military Service Chiefs are currently in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital for a meeting with among other scheduled programmes.
The Street Journal learnt that on their arrival, the service chiefs who were led to Ibadan by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irhabor, first went to the 2Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan.
The service chiefs are expected to hold a meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde after performing some military functions at the army base.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, said the service chiefs were expected to meet the governor today (Thursday).
Oyo State became a focal point following the herdsmen crisis and the violence between the Yoruba and Hausa communities at Sasa Market in Ibadan.
It is believed that the two issues would be brought to the fore during the meeting between the service chiefs and the Governor Makinde.
In a related development, some Yoruba leaders are billed to deliberate on insecurity in the nation in general and the South-West in particular.
They are meeting under the auspices of the Pan Yoruba Congress.
A statement by the Congress’ Committee Chairman, Ogbeni Sola Lawal, made available to journalists in Ibadan on Thursday, read that the meeting would hold at the historic Mapo Hall by 11am on Wednesday, 17th March, 2021.
According to the statement, dignitaries expected at the event include Yoruba leaders in all facets of human engagements such as traditional, political, religious, business and social among others.
It pointed out that the event would set the agenda for comprehensive safety and security across the zone as allowed within the ambit of the law of the nation.
The statement read, “Everything is set for the historic gathering.The Pan Yoruba congress is about our unity as a race. It is about our destiny and it is about our stake in securing in the South-West and making our region safe for all and sundry.”
Comments