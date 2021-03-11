The Nigerian Military Service Chiefs are currently in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital for a meeting with among other scheduled programmes.

The Street Journal learnt that on their arrival, the service chiefs who were led to Ibadan by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irhabor, first went to the 2Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan.

The service chiefs are expected to hold a meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde after performing some military functions at the army base.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, said the service chiefs were expected to meet the governor today (Thursday).

Oyo State became a focal point following the herdsmen crisis and the violence between the Yoruba and Hausa communities at Sasa Market in Ibadan.

It is believed that the two issues would be brought to the fore during the meeting between the service chiefs and the Governor Makinde.