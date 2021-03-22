Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a 35-year-old alleged serial rapist, Michael Ovie in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

This development was contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the command, DSP Edafe Bright, who said the suspect was arrested by a combined team of policemen and army on Monday, March 22, after a discreet investigation.

According to the spokesman, the suspect, a motorcyclist, specializes in picking young girls at night but diverts them to the bush where he robs and rapes them at knifepoint.

Among items recovered from the suspect include 9 handsets of different brands including an iPhone valued at N400, 000 reportedly stolen from his last victim.

The police also recovered nine female handbags, two pairs of eyeglasses, five phone chargers, two ATM cards, and thirteen sim cards.

