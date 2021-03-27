However, CBS said it acknowledged the network, studio teams and producers were accountable for what happened during that broadcast because it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race.

The row on The Talk came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave an explosive interview with American talk-show host Oprah Winfrey.

In the interview, the duchess said she had suffered from mental health and had suicidal thoughts during her time as a working member of the royal family.

The day after the interview aired in early March, Morgan told viewers on the Good Morning Britain breakfast show he “didn’t believe a word” Meghan had said.

Those comments drew condemnation, leading to Morgan’s departure from the programme on ITV.

Osbourne, 68, was one of the first people to voice support for her friend, Morgan, arguing he had the right to express his own opinion.