Shasha market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital is currently under tension over the arrest of seven traders who were said to be connected with the recent violent clash in the area.

The names of the seven Shasha market traders who were arrested are Tajudeen Oladunni, 50; Saburi Lawal, 37; Ojo Joshua, 25; Adekunle Olanrewaju, 38; Olagunju James, 24; Razak Yahya, 32 and Olaide Olawuyi, 20.

The traders were arrested following the crisis that left some casualties in its trail in the community.

Several shops were vandalized and burnt in the clash that erupted in Shasha market in reaction to the death of a cobbler, Mr. Shakirideen Adeola, who was said to have been injured while trying to mediate between a female Yoruba trader and a Fulani man.

Although normalcy is gradually returning to the community following series of mediation between the government and the stakeholders, some of the traders faulted the arrest of the seven Yoruba men alleging that the law enforcement agents are partial.

They are being prosecuted on six-count charge bothering on conspiracy, arson and murder.

A section of the Shasha market traders, who alleged the police of being one sided, are now living in anxiety of possible arrest of more Yoruba traders.

While reacting to the development on Monday, the National Publicity Secretary of Odua Peoples Congress, New Era, Adesina Akinpelu, said the arrests showed that the Federal Government is biased against the Yoruba people.

Akinpelu said, “What happened shows that the Federal Government is biased because when there is a clash between the Yoruba and Hausa/Fulani, the law enforcement officers will arrest the Yoruba people.

“Since Fulani herdsmen have been killing Yoruba people, not any of them have been apprehended. It reinforces the fact that the Yoruba people should take a step towards self-determination.”

The acting National Chairman of Socialist Party of Nigeria, Abiodun Bamigboye, condemned the incessant arrest of the Yoruba people.

Bamigboye said, “It is the responsibility of the police to know when, how and who to arrest. I am in support of the arrest of the Hausa man who allegedly placed a charm on the Yoruba man.

“If the police have not arrested the guy, they need to arrest him immediately. The step to take is to set up a panel of enquiry to unearth the remote and immediate causes of the problem.”

