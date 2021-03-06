Former aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode has denied allegations that he violently abused Precious Chikwendu, his estranged wife, while she was pregnant with their four sons.

Chikwendu who is seeking custody of her four children; four sons – a boy aged five and a set of triplets aged three, made this known in an affidavit she deposed to, in support of an originating motion brought pursuant to Section 69 of the Child’s Rights Act, 2003.

The case is being presided over by Justice S.C. Oriji of the FCT High Court, Apo, in Abuja.

Speaking via his media aide, Oladimeji Olaiya, in reaction to the claims made by Chikwendu in a court affidavit, Fani-Kayode said: “The statement of claim and affidavit filed in court by one Precious Chikwendu against Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is filled with lies and falsehood. Not one thing that she has alleged there is true.

Advertisement “She is a pathological liar and a slanderer and we intend to prove this in court. We also believe that she is unfit to be a mother and that she has shown nothing but cruelty to her children whom she has never taken care of. We believe that the children’s lives would be in danger if they are with her and we shall prove this in court.

“For the avoidance of doubt, at no time did Fani-Kayode expose his children to danger. He provided them with the best of care including 12 nannies and nurses who did all the work even when their mother was in the house.

“Chikwendu’s only pastime was to post pictures and words on Instagram and sleep with men outside. She also tried to seduce a number of Chief Fani-Kayode’s friends when he was in detention and extort money from them.

“Neither is it true that she was beaten by Chief Fani-Kayode or anyone else in his staff and security team, either when she was pregnant or not. It is not true she was subjected to any form of physical or mental abuse from them.”

Commenting on the issue of his estranged wife’s infidelity, he said: “She and her lover begged not to be prosecuted for adultery after there was evidence to show they were planning to have Fani-Kayode murdered. At a later date, she was committed to a mental health facility for one month.

“We urge members of the public to wait until the truth is revealed about Chikwendu, her mental and physical abuse of her own children, her mental illness, her numerous attempts to murder Chief Fani-Kayode and his four children.

“Her adulterous ways, her unfathomable cruelty, her gold-digging ways, her violence and so much more before they make up their minds. All this, with the necessary evidence, will be produced in court.

“The only reason Chikwendu has not seen her children for close to seven months is that she has refused to come to the house to do so. She was given access seven months ago and visitation rights but she refused to exercise them.

“Chikwendu claims that she was stripped and drugged. This is not true. Rather she was held down by a contingent of 4 policemen and policewomen in the presence and under the orders of the DPO of Asokoro police Station and in the presence of her Aunty Joy and at least 30 frightened and agitated officers, workers and members of the household and family after which she was sedated with injection by a doctor from the psychiatric hospital.

“This was after she attacked her husband and children with two knives and attempted to kill them. She held them hostage upstairs in their rooms for three hours whilst in a drunken craze and threatening to kill everyone.”

