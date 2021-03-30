Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO) has appointed Elohor Aiboni as its first female Managing Director.

This was disclosed by a source in the company on Sunday.

The development was also confirmed by one of the aides of President Muhammadu Buhari on Social media, Lauretta Onochie via her Twitter handle.

She tweeted, “Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company has appointed Eloho Aiboni, as its first-ever female Managing Director/Chief Executive. We believe every woman can do more when she recognises her innate potentials, capabilities.”

Before her appointment, Aiboni was the company’s first Bonga Asset Operations Manager.

With over 13 years experience in the Oil and Gas sector, she had worked on Project to Asset Handover, Operations of Oil and Gas facilities with HSE, cross-discipline, cross-functional units and multi-operating unit exposure with great interpersonal skills.

Like this: Like Loading...