Staff of the Shoprite Mall in the Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Tuesday morning, took to the streets to protest against the alleged maltreatment of workers by the company’s management.

The staff, who gathered in front of the mall to protest at about 8 am on Tuesday, alleged that the company had been treating them like slaves.

The protesters who bore several placards with different inscriptions sang various solidarity songs while they demonstrated.

Inscriptions written on the various placards include, ‘Say no to modern slavery’, ‘They want to abandon us and run’, ’10 years of service without entitlements, and they want to run, ‘ among others.

Few months ago, TheStreet Journal reported that a staff of this same Shoprite facility in Akure, Jumoke Kehinde, 23, committed suicide.

It was gathered that Jumoke, who was suspended after she came to work late on New Year’s Eve, took her life by allegedly dousing on Snipper, a pesticide that the federal government has banned from being sold.

Sources at the Shoprite office in Akure said that the deceased was found dead at her residence in the Kajola area, Oda road.

Jumoke reportedly came late for work that ill-fated day and the management sanctioned her and asked her to go back home.

