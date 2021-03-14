Following the invasion of a Fulani settlement in Wasinmi village, Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State, on Saturday night, at least six herders have been killed.

It was gathered that immediately after the gunmen stormed the Fulani settlement, they opened fire, killing six herders on the spot.

It was learned that those killed were all members of the same family.

Confirming the sad development, the Police Public Relations Officer in Osun, Yemisi Opalola, said an investigation is ongoing at the moment.

Mrs Opalola said the Commissioner of Police in the State, Wale Olokode, has moved to the village and Police detectives are currently hunting the perpetrators of the act.

The PPRO further described the incident as unfortunate and vowed that the culprits would be arrested and brought to book.

This attack comes barely one week after four herders were gunned down during the invasion of a settlement in Ogborji, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), South-East Zone, said many cows were stolen during the attack on the Fulani settlement.

Siddiki noted that over 20 Fulani herders have been killed in Anambra alone from January to March 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...