A lady who is said to be six months pregnant has been identified as one of the students who were abducted at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi local government area of Kaduna state, on Thursday night.

It would be recalled that gunmen invaded the school on Thursday night through a portion of the fence and attempted to move over 200 students. However, the intervention of security agents made them abandon about 180 students and flee with 39.

The Street Journal, on Saturday, reported that a video released by the kidnappers, some of the victims were captured begging for help.

One of the students who escaped the attack identified her schoolmate as Maman Ahmed, saying she is six months pregnant.

In the video, a bandit was heard ordering Ahmed to face the camera and speak.

Speaking in Hausa, she said: “Salamu Alaikum, I am one of the students that were abducted from Forestry Mechanisation the day before yesterday. We are appealing to the government to help us. We heard they are saying that they will send soldiers to rescue us, we are urging them not to send anyone because they have said that if soldiers come, none of us will return home.”

