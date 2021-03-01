Female students of the Universal Basic Education Junior Secondary School in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, were sent home on Monday after seven of them were reportedly attacked spiritually.

According to THE PUNCH, four female students of the school which is located at the Nyinma Area of the state capital were attacked spiritually on Friday while three others were attacked on Monday.

This development prompted the management of the school to send all female students home.

The headteacher revealed that the pupils experienced a seizure and complained of chest pain, and after that, some will fall down and others would be running around.

The spiritual attack, according to the headteacher is called “Iyor genen” in Tiv language.

Speaking on the development, the Education Secretary, Makurdi Local Government Area Education Authority, Patrick Aese, said the attack is not contagious but a mere spiritual attack that is rampant in that part of Tiv land.

He said:

“It is a spiritual matter. Just go back to that school tomorrow, those children will be back to normal.

“If it were to be at the village, traditionalists know what to administer and within one hour they become normal. They know how they control it to make it subside.

“It is very common here in Tiv land. There is a particular group of Tiv that is mostly known for it (spiritual attack) but to other places it is alien.

“Within the area where it happens frequently, we don’t fear it. We know the limitations and how it can be contained, it is not transferable. The thing started many years ago, our forefathers inherited it.

“It is most common during burial and in most cases while whistling. Noise and some colours like red trigger it among the affected people and when attacked, the affected people will be running and manifesting uncommon strength.”

