After revealing that $2m and N17m was stolen by hoodlums during the invasion of his palace in October 2020, the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu has come under fire with several Nigerians on social media calling on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe him.

During the invasion, the Oba’s staff of office known as the ‘Opa Ase’, was also taken away by the hoodlums.

“I will support anything that will move Lagos forward. I have appealed to the Federal Government to assist Lagos with what we have suffered. The incident that happened here from October 20th to 23rd is so saddening.

“The destruction we suffered in Lagos is so enormous than in any other part of the country. Many buildings were burnt, including vehicles used to generate income. I can now say publicly that they stole $2 million and N17 million from my palace.

“Those who committed the offence would not have done that if they knew the implication. But as a father, I won’t place any curse on them,” the Oba of Lagos said while speaking at a function on Wednesday.

However, Nigerians who would not be taken for a ride have accused the monarch of money laundering. They argued that a private citizen should not have such an amount of money at home unless it was stolen.

Below are some reaction from social media.

“The Oba of Lagos says that $2 million and N17million were stolen when hoodlums attacked his palace during the last #EndSARS protest. He should be telling EFCC what he was doing with that amount and how he got the $2m after this revelation,” @uncle_ajala, a Twitter user wrote.

@Gabafolayan asked, “But how will the Oba of Lagos have $20 million in his house? To imagine that he just discovered that after how many months? EFCC where are you?”

“Please where did he get that money and when EFCC going to call him in for questioning him? Or Palace don turn to bank these days?” @ImportedAlhaji wondered.

Well, these are just some of the reactions. Some Nigerians have since asked important questions like, “How much does an Oba earn as monthly salary?”

A lot of people are bugged because the Oba of Lagos, who was a retired police officer before ascending the throne, could not have gathered such amount of money by saving his salary, except he has other sources of income that Nigerians do not know about.

Going by the current exchange rate, $2m is approximately N762.5m.

It would also be recalled that prior to this time, the Oba of Lagos was accused of hoarding palliatives that were meant to be distributed to the vulnerable masses.

