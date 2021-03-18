Suleiman Ganiyu, an alleged serial killer and member of the Eiye cult group who had been on the wanted list of the Ogun State Police Command for some time has been arrested.

On March 14, 2021, the wanted serial killer was said to have attacked Itamerin Comprehensive High School in Ago-Iwoye.

He came to the school premises and started shooting sporadically because his younger brother, a student of the school was beaten

The command’s public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, however, stated that the suspect was arrested following a distress call from the school.

”Upon the distress call, the DPO Ago-Iwoye, CSP Paul Omiwole led his patrol team to the school but before their arrival, the suspect had run away. He was subsequently traced to his hideout at Imosan Street Oru-Ijebu where he was eventually apprehended.

“On interrogation, he confessed being a leading member of Eiye confraternity. He confessed further that he was the one who killed one Awokale Olusegun a.k.a Lala on the 27th of February 2020 over a supremacy battle following which he was declared wanted by the police.

“He also confessed being responsible for the death of one “Babasco” and one Dapo at Ijebu-Igbo in 2015 during a clash between his group and Aye cult group.

“Further investigation revealed that the suspect was the brain behind a series of violent cult-related clashes in Ago-Iwoye, Awa-Ijebu, Oru-Ijebu, Ilaponu and Ijebu-Igbo in the recent past.” the statement read

The PPRO added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspected serial killer to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and subsequent prosecution.

