The trio of Yoruba activist and businessman, Sunday Adeyemo more popularly known as Sunday Igboho; the Are Ona Kankanfo, Gani Adams; Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere and the Odua Peoples Congress under the leadership of Prince Segun Osinbote are set to launch a campaign against cow meat consumption.

In an advertorial published in The PUNCH of March 1, 2021, the campaign against cow meat consumption tagged, ‘Anything But Cow Day’, will be launched on Friday, March 5, 2021, and is being held in response to the boycott of the South by northern traders.

The boycott has entered its 4th day.

The campaign, which is themed, ‘A one-day symbolic beef boycott towards terminating the cow pandemic – ‘End COWVID-21’ is expected to trend on Twitter with the #endcowpandemic.org’ and will be streamed live on Odua Peoples Communications Youtube channel.

Meanwhile, the strike action embarked on by the cattle and food items dealers under the aegis of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria has also entered its fourth day.

The strike, which involved closing all routes linking the North to the South, has dominated discussions on social media.

A political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi decried the growing ethnic conflict in Nigeria, saying it is the bane of development. Utomi said this,when he made a remark at the launch of an autobiography of Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP -Abia) in Abuja on Monday.

“Our country is challenged in many ways but more importantly, it is challenge of the collapse of character in public life, the crisis of our country is the crisis of lost character. It seems somehow that we are lost in the world of tribes in Nigeria,” he said.

Utomi also emphasised the need for citizens to always engage public office holders on their activities for the good of all.

“Citizens are supposed to engage the state public officials, because we have not built up citizens, there is a gap between those who are in public life and the Nigerian people. And it has not helped us to develop because people in public life always separate themselves from the people,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...