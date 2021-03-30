Gunmen suspected to be cultists, on Monday, launched an attack on a police inspector, identified as Aniekan, in Akwa Ibom State.

It was gathered that the inspector was traced to his house at Ikot Afangha community in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state by the hoodlums and later set ablaze in his apartment.

The police inspector’s gruesome murder is the third in the series of coordinated attacks by hoodlums in the area.

This latest attack comes after two similar incidents where a police inspector was set ablaze inside a van at a checkpoint at Ikpe Annang junction in Essien Udium.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the incident, said the Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, is saddened by the attacks against the police personnel in the state.

“We are aware of the incident and it is quite unfortunate. We are yet to really establish the remote and immediate causes of the incident and we will be able to establish that when investigations are concluded.

“The Commissioner of Police is deeply saddened and has consoled the bereaved family and has ordered mass Police operations in the area.

“There is an ongoing operation right now in the area and hopefully the culprits will be apprehended and I can assure you that justice will prevail at the end of the investigation,” he assured.

Meanwhile, due to the security breaches being experienced in the area, the state government has ordered the restriction of motorcycle and tricycle operations to the hours of 6:00 pm to 6 am daily.

