Two suspected criminals notorious for stealing in the University of Calabar have been arrested by the security operatives of the school.

However, something different caught the attention of social media users. One of the suspected thieves put up a smile to take the mugshot.

The Director of Information of the Student Union Government, Comrade Onigah Joseph, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday, March 23, said that the suspects specialised in phone theft and other criminal activities on campus in the University of Calabar.

The suspects whose names were given as Victor Edet Okon and Udeme Joseph Effiong were paraded around the chemistry department on Monday, March 22, by the security personnel.

Edet is a resident of no. 28, Mayne Avenue, Calabar but hails from Ibiono Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state, while Udeme claimed to reside at no. 21 Atimbo, Calabar but a native of Nsit Itam, Akwa Ibom state.

“Edet and Udeme confessed to be the architects of most crimes on campus whereas they’ve been bound from entering the University. Edet, however, said he has almost repented from stealing as he’s always caught whenever he steals.

“The suspects who are neither students of the university nor business operators have been handed over to appropriate authority for further interrogation,” the statement read.

