Prominent Nigerian human rights lawyer, Mr. Rickey Tarfa (SAN), has given the Department of State Services, DSS, a 48-hour ultimatum to either release the 26 Bureau de Change, BDC, operators in its custody.

According to Tarfa, if there’s no positive response from the DSS at the expiration of the ultimatum, legal redress will be taken.

Tarfa’s concerns were expressed in a letter to the Director-General of DSS, Yusuf Magaji, in Abuja.

“The Apex Court of Nigeria has, in a plethora of decided cases, frowned at the continued detention of citizens of this country unlawfully by security agents and their agencies without due recourse to the court and in violation of extant provisions of the Constitution.

“We, therefore, demand the immediate release of all our clients in your custody. This is without prejudice to the investigation that is being conducted by your establishment with respect to whatever reason they were arrested for,” Tarfa said in a letter.

According to the right’s lawyer, the 26 detainees who are all members of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria, ABCON, Northwest chapter, were invited from Kano, Sokoto, Yola, Minna and Lagos for questioning by DSS in Abuja on March 9, 12 and 14, 2021.

Mr Tarfa added that since their invitation, they have been held incommunicado.

He described the arrest of the BDC operators without any arraignment before a court, as illegal, noting that the security outfit has refused to grant them access to their families.

Mr Tarfa stressed that some of the arrested individuals have underlying health challenges which require regular medical attention.

Like this: Like Loading...