While frowning against activities of illegal or unauthorized agents, the state government vowed to deal with anyone other than agents of the state Signage and Advertisement Agency engaging in tax collection.

The Director General of the Oyo State Signage and Advertisement Agency, Temilola Adibi, during an interview with journalists in Ibadan on Thursday, said since the establishment of OYSAA, the local government authorities in the state had been relieved of the task of tax collection.

Adibi harped on the need for commercial vehicle operators in the state and other affected members of the public to remit their Mobile Advertisement Tax into the agency’s coffers rather than dealing with the wrong people.

He said, “The authority to collect Mobile Advert Tax has long been withdrawn from the local government authority since the establishment of the Oyo State Signage and Advertisement Agency and legal action would be taken against any local government official or unauthorized individual who interrupt the activities of the agency by mounting illegal tax collection point anywhere in the state.

“The established law of OYSAA gave the agency the power to regulate, control and administer everything that has to do with advertisement all over the state. Those parading themselves as agents of local government collecting illegal monies should desist or face the wrath of the law.”

According to him, when an organisation buys a mobile sticker in Oyo State for vehicle, the vehicle is entitled to use the sticker across the country, which is why it is called a national programme.

He said that in line with the global best practice, advertisement agencies all over the world were expected to pay fees for displaying their advertisement boards to the coffer of the state government, hence the need for all companies and organisations to fulfil their obligations to the government.

He stressed that all vehicles, whether cars, trucks, buses or pick-up vans bearing advertisements on them in Oyo State are to have the mobile stickers from the accredited agent of the agency.

The OYSAA sticker, he said, is a tax payment model which is aimed at boosting the Internally Generated Revenue of the state which would, in turn, be used for infrastructural development for the good of the residents.