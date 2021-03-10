As a nationwide protest by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) hit major city centres across Nigeria, Teachers in Rivers State who were visibly aggrieved took to the streets in demonstration.

The teachers comprising those from primary and secondary schools as well as the Rivers State-owned tertiary institutions bore placards with several inscriptions, protesting over the non-payment of their salaries running which they say is running into five years.

The protesting teachers, numbering over 250, alleged that they have lost about ten of their colleagues due to the hardship experienced within the period.

The protesting teachers, who came out with their children, as well as sympathizers from the civil society organizations in the state, said they were from Primary and Secondary Schools in the Rivers State University, the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, and the Ken Saro–Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori.

The teachers wondered why Governor Nyesom Wike would give N500million to the Sokoto state government over a burnt market while refusing to pay them for five years and counting.

In the last few weeks, Gov. Wike has been commissioning several projects across the state including roads, bridges and flyovers.

However, as of the time of filing this report, no representative of the Rivers State Government has reacted to the allegations made by the protesting teachers.

