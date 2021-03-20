The police in Ondo State has arrested a teenager for allegedly stabbing her brother to death after he questioned her for spending the night outside their home.

The teen whose name was given as Biletiri Idowu Ruth stabbed her elder brother, Kehinde Joshua Biletiri on Thursday, March 19, 2021, at their home in the Igbokoda area of the state.

According to reports in the neighbourhood, she came home on Thursday morning after spending the night elsewhere. A fracas ensued after her brother asked her where she spent the night.

She was said to have grabbed a knife and used it to stab him.

The victim was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

While the teenager is in police custody, she is yet to be paraded.

