Following the alleged killing of a farmer by suspected Fulani herdsmen, residents of Saki and other communities in Oke Ogun area of Oyo State have been gripped by serious tension.

According to several sources in the community, the victim was tied to a tree before he was brutally hacked to death.

Sources who pleaded anonymity said that the farmer was attacked on Saturday night and he died before people in the community could come to his rescue.

After youths in Saki community heard about the farmer’s death, they quickly mobilized themselves, embarking on a protest and subsequently, launched a reprisal attack.

The death of the farmer identified as Kola was said to have angered them so much and they razed the Fulani settlement in the area.

The youths expressed so much anger and rained curses on the killers of the farmers.

However, the Oyo State Police Command has denied that Fulani herders were responsible for the death of the farmer.

Reacting to the incident, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state said it was an armed robbery attack.

He said:

“Yes, it was a robbery incident which happened on March 12, 2021, where one Sukurupu (male) was killed. Irate youths in the area mobilized for a reprisal attack.

“The Area Commander, Saki, called a stakeholders meeting to broker peace. The area is relatively peaceful as aggrieved parties have agreed to the term. Police tactical teams are on the ground to curtail the untoward situation.”

