Terrorists, on Tuesday morning, stormed Rurum village in Rano Local Government Area of Kano State, killing three villagers and abducting two others in the area.

According to a report by Sahelian Times, the terrorists arrived at the village at about 1:00 a.m. and started shooting sporadically in the attack that led to the death of three persons in the area.

During the attack, the terrorists also abducted the parents of one Alhaji Yusuf Jibrin, a businessman in the area.

The publication further reports that the armed men released his father after some hours but went away with his mother.

Similarly, a resident confirmed that his brother died on Wednesday evening while receiving treatment in a hospital due to a gunshot injury, adding that some wounded victims, including an old man, are currently at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano, receiving treatments.

According to him, the security forces failed to come to their rescue when they called for help till after the terrorists finished their operation.

Abdullahi Kiyawa, the spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, who confirmed the incident, said the terrorists abducted two people but they rescued one.

Mr Kiyawa added that efforts to rescue the other one were in progress.

