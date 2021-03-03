American actor and retired professional wrestler, Dwayne Johnson popularly known as ‘The Rock’ have spoken on the possibility of running for president at some point in his career.

In an interview recently with USA Today, The Rock said he would be keen on a political career if his fans wanted.

When asked about his political aspirations, he said: “I would consider a presidential run in the future if that is what the people want.

“I can’t deny that the thought of being governor, the thought of being president, is alluring and beyond that, it would be an opportunity to make a real impact on people’s lives on a global scale.

“Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

But for the time being, The Rock reiterated that he’s continuing to focus on his film work.

“We’re staying in our lane, I have a lot of friends who are politicians, many former presidents, senators, former senators, you name it, on every level. While it is extremely flattering that a good amount of people feel that I should run for president, or make a decent president, or not suck at a being president, at the end of the day, I have a tremendous amount of respect for that position”, he said. This is not the first time The Rock has mentioned that he’s considering public service as the next step in his career.

