Governor Ortom was attacked earlier on Saturday by suspected herdsmen while visiting a farm in Makurdi. But his security detail was able to repel them.

Ortom said he ran for “more than one and a half kilometres without stopping” to escape the assault.

“If you kill Ortom, then be prepared to bury Nigeria,” Wike said, according to a statement signed by his spokesman, Kelvin Ebiri.

“If anything happens to Governor Ortom, the Federal Government will be held responsible and they should be prepared that there will be no more Nigeria.”

Wike also recalled how the former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Major General Jamil Sarham, and All Progressives Congress chieftains had concluded plans to assassinate him during the 2019 general election.

He added that the growing trend where the lives of incumbent governors are brazenly threatened was disturbing.

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the attack on Ortom, describing it as “reckless” and an “assassination attempt.

“The party calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to put machinery in motion by ordering an immediate manhunt, arrest and prosecution of the assailants and beef up security around the governor,” the PDP said in a statement signed by spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan.

“Our party is worried that this brazen attempt at Governor Ortom’s life is coming on the heels of his outspokenness in exposing those allegedly behind the incessant attacks of communities in the state and demanding that the Federal Government to live up to its responsibility on the protection of life and property in the state.

“The PDP fears for the life of Governor Ortom and we urge Nigerians to hold the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration responsible over its failure to take a decisive step to check the escalated insecurity and brazen attacks on innocent Nigerians.”