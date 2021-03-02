One of the abducted schoolgirls of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, said the captives threatened to kill, fry and eat them if they misbehaved.

Hafsat Anka stated that they trekked over a long distance from the school, had a stopover for some hours before they reached their destination.

“There was no clean water or good food, and we felt we had already spent years even though it was our first day and the bandits kept firing into the air to scare us.

“They were very young boys with one elder they called Kasalle or Yaya who gave them instructions, and he was the one that stopped them from touching any of us,” Hafsat stated.

According to her, the bandits wore military uniforms and claimed they defeated the security officials by invading the school and successfully whisking the girls away.

Hafsat, who said she was happy for being rescued, pointed out that she would continue her studies but as a day student.

She also said they were kept in trenches littered with human faeces.

“We saw other people including women and children and father of one of our school mates who had been in the den for three months.

“They would pray as Muslims but never allowed us to pray and they fed us with rice in which they put sand after cooking,” Hafsat said.

The release of the Jangebe schoolgirls abducted by terrorists last Friday was announced by Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State on Tuesday in a tweet.

“Alhamdulillah! It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity. This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe.

The 279 Jangebe students arrived in buses Government House, Gusau, at about 4a.m. on Tuesday, NAN reports.

