Three female media workers shot to death in eastern Afghanistan

Three females who worked for a TV station in the Afghan city of Jalalabad have been shot dead on Tuesday, 2 March, in what seems to be the latest in a wave of targeted killings.

Reports say the women, aged 18-20, were killed in two separate but co-ordinated attacks. A fourth was critically hurt.

Police say they arrested the lead gunman, linking him to the Taliban. The group deny any involvement.

A wave of killings has rocked the country with journalists, activists and other political figures being targeted.

