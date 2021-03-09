A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has granted bail to five persons including three women who were earlier arraigned by the police for stealing N10m worth of cassava.

It was gathered that the root crop was stolen from a cassava farm, owned by FEYREP, a pet project of the wife of the state Governor, Dr. Martha Emmanuel.

According to the charge documents with number MIN/7c/2021 between accused persons and the Commissioner of Police, the prosecuting counsel told the Court that the cassava was for the upkeep of widows and less privileged in the state.

The Court presided over by Senior Magistrate Edehe-Udim Akpabio admitted the accused to bail in the sum of five million Naira each and one surety each in like sum.

The Court also ordered that the sureties must be either public servants with Akwa Ibom State Civil Service or a certificated traditional ruler.

It also held that the sureties must deposit two recent passport-sized photographs, with a photocopy of their National Identity card or any other means of permanent identification, while the accused persons are to sign a register with the Assistant Chief Registrar of the Court every other Monday.

