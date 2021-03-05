Tiger Woods has reportedly told responding deputies to his vehicle crash that he did not know how the accident happened and does not remember driving.

According to USA Today, the Los Angeles county sheriff’s department executed a search warrant to gain access to data contained in the ‘black box’ of Wood’s crashed Genesis SUV.

The warrant order was executed so as to have a look at the vehicle’s telematics to help them understand the nature of the crash.

“The deputies asked Woods how the collision occurred,” read a copy of the search warrant affidavit obtained by the news platform.

“Driver said he did not know and did not even remember driving. Driver was treated for his injuries at the hospital and was asked there again how the collision occurred. He repeated that he did not know and did not remember driving.”

It is understood that the police are yet to serve a warrant to obtain a sample of the former world No 1’s blood from the hospital to which he was admitted as there was no probable cause.

The police also disclosed that no charges will be brought against Woods.

“We’re trying to determine if a crime was committed,” Sheriff’s Deputy John Schloegl said. “If somebody is involved in a traffic collision, we’ve got to reconstruct the traffic collision, if there was any reckless driving, if somebody was on their cell phone or something like that. “We determine if there was a crime. If there was no crime, we close out the case, and it was a regular traffic collision.” The street journal had reported that Woods underwent surgery for open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle at Harbor UCLA Medical Centre on February 23, after involving in a single-car crash. The 45-year-old was transferred on Thursday, 4 March, to Cedars-Sinai medical center in Los Angeles for continuing orthopaedic care and recovery.

