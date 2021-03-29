The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has lauded Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, for strengthening anti-corruption institutions in the state.

Inaugurating the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission’s new office on Sunday, Tinubu said the governor’s efforts would contribute to a country free of corruption.

“This is a welcome development indeed and we salute the governor for this encouraging effort,” he said of the new building.

“In ensuring Nigeria becomes a member of a committed international community that frees us from the burden of corruption, this and similar edifices could play an important role in that.

“To a lot of us looking forward to a prosperous, corruption-free Nigeria and Africa, today is dedicated to that objective.”

In his remark, Ganduje said that at the time his administration took over, the institution had achieved little.

“When he was appointed as the chairman, we made it very clear that there would be no interference in the activities of the agency and up till now we have not interfered in any of its activities,” the governor added.

He said that his administration would continue to support the anti-graft body for effective and efficient operations.

Despite Tinubu’s commendation, many believe Ganduje still has questions to answer over accusations that he collected kickbacks for contracts awarded in the state which earned him the nickname, Gandollar.

A series of secretly recorded videos in 2018 had shown a figure believed to be Ganduje pocketing wads of dollars allegedly taken as kickbacks.

The governor had denied the videos, saying they were doctored. He had also gone to the court all in the attempt to clear his name.

