The National leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, donated the sum of N50m to victims of the fire disaster which engulfed Katsina Central Market on Monday.

This development comes as Tinubu paid sympathy visits to traders and other victims of the market in the company of the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the fire started from Unity Bank located in heart of the market at about 7:30 a.m. and spread to other stalls.

An eyewitness said, “The inferno was not caused by anything but an act of Almighty Allah, it all started from one shop and spread across to about a thousand shops. My salesboy was the first to inform me of the incident.”

Commiserating with them, the former Lagos governor advised that market activities should resume despite the level of damages and destructions recorded because he believes must continue.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines, Tinubu said that the purpose of his visit is to sympathise and commiserate with the victims, the governor and good people of the state particularly the market men and women devastated by the fire.

He emphasised the need to promote unity and collaboration among Nigerians, saying, “Nigerians must be their brother’s keepers.”

