“There was a very inappropriate expression in my ideas and remarks,” Mr Sasaki said in a statement released through the Games organising committee. “I sincerely apologise to her and people who have felt discomfort with such content.”

Ms Watanabe, 33, is one of Japan’s most famous comedians and is known for her celebrity impersonations and body positivity advocacy work.

In recent years she has spearheaded a body-positive movement called “pochakawaii”, which translates to “chubby and cute”, and in 2014 she started one of Japan’s first brands to offer plus-size clothing.

Mr Sasaki, 66, who is in charge of the Olympic opening and closing ceremonies, had made the suggestions involving Watanabe last year via a group chat on messaging app Line. The proposal was immediately rejected by his colleagues, who told him it was inappropriate.

His resignation came shortly after the weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported his remarks on Wednesday, 17 March.

Organisers have said that current Games president Seiko Hashimoto plans to address the matter at a news conference.

Former Olympian and Japan’s ex-Olympics minister Ms Hashimoto was appointed Games president last month after Mr Mori sparked backlash when he said that women talk too much. He also said that meetings with many female board directors would “take a lot of time”.