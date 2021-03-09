Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill and his wife, Rosy Meurer have welcomed a baby boy.

Churchill announced this on his Instagram page on Tuesday, describing the news as a moment of bliss.

The baby already named King Churchill jnr was born in Geneva, Switzerland.

“It’s a moment of bliss and celebration to us as I announce the coming of *King Churchill Junior,* …from my formative years I have always had the royal tag of “King” for my kids to be greater than the father.

“Ahead of the mother’s day, I say a big congratulations to my lovely wife for this great testimony. This decision I made two years ago is not a mistake but a divine ordination,” he said.

He added: “My little King, welcome to the world, a great addition to the family. You shall grow with the wisdom of God, divinely protected and flowing with the oil of Grace.

“My son “KING 👑 CHURCHILL “, my earnest prayer is that you will be greater than your father and your peers in all attainments.”

The Street Journal had reported how Churchill went public with news of his marriage to the actress. He also revealed that they have both been intimate for the past two years and got married in the past year.

Shortly after, Rosy Meurer organised a question and answer session for her fans to explain how and why she ended up with Churchill following the backlash news of her relationship with Churchill became public.

Explaining what truly happened, Rosy said she did not break Tonto’s home as she did not plan to marry her ex-husband. Rosy noted that she lost her relationship to the drama that happened when Tonto and Churchill separated. According to her, she stayed with Churchill to console him as a result of the heartbreak and they fell in love.

