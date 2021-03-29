Four students of Idito Secondary School and a motorcycle rider, on Monday, were crushed to death by a truck in Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State.

It was gathered that the students were going to school on a motorcycle when the truck crushed them along Iwo-road, on the Ibadan expressway.

The state police public relations officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Ibadan on Monday, said the Divisional Police Officer in the area had sent the signal to the state command headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

According to Fadeyi, “It is true. The DPO told me that the incident happened when the driver of the truck was trying to avoid killing some sheep and rammed into the students on the Okada. Police have moved to the area to ensure life and prosperity were not vandalised by the angry students.”

Reports coming in from the area have it that students of the school moved to the nearby park in the area and embarked on a vandalizing spree.

An eyewitness who spoke with The Nation said that parents of the students stormed the schools to pick their children.

As of the time of filing this report, it is still unclear if the four students belong to the same parents.

